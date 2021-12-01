Ayan Mukerji drops BTS photos of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Big B and Nagarjuna from 'Brahmastra' sets

Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Wednesday treated fans with several behind-the-scenes photos of actors Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna from their highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.

In one of the photos shared by him on Instagram, Ayan can be seen with Ranbir and Alia, who listen to him carefully.

In other pictures, Ayan can be seen conversing with Big B and Nagarjuna. Along with some more photos from the sets, he wrote, "Flashes of Time (2)! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra (sic)."

Moments after he shared the post, Alia, Mouni, Karan Johar and Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier this week, the filmmaker had shared a different set of BTS photos on Instagram. In one of the pictures posted earlier, Ranbir and Big B can be seen talking to each other while standing against a scenic view.

"Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra," Ayan had captioned the post.

The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of 'Brahmastra' have finally zeroed in on a release date and the film is targeting a September 9, 2022, release.

The makers are also expected to make an official announcement in the next few weeks.

Ever since the film was announced a couple of years ago, all eyes have been on Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious mega-budget movie.

'Brahmastra' is said to be an amalgamation of science-fiction and occultism. It is billed as a three-film series and the first part will see Ranbir play Shiva, a man with special powers.

The fantasy adventure will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:29 PM IST