Aww: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Bahubali star Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj

Bahubali star Rana Daggubati has taken away all the COVID-19 blues from his fans as he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday, May 12.
The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a cute picture with Bajaj.
"And she said Yes," the actor wrote.
Daggubati made his Bollywood debut with the hit film Dum Maaro Dum in 2011 alongside Bipasha Basu and Abhishek Bachchan, for which he received Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut.
He gained prominence by working in multiple Telugu films over the years, and a notable supporting role in Akshay Kumar starrer Baby which released in 2015.
In 2015, Daggubati played the role of the main antagonist Bhallaldeva in Telugu film Baahubali: The Beginning, which recorded the second highest gross opening for an Indian film.
Two years later, he was back in the sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which became the highest grossing Indian film of all time.
However, his upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi has been delayed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Helmed by Prabu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi features Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain alongside Daggubati.
