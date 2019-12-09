Awkward! Taapsee sits next to Urvashi Rautela after criticizing her dressing style

After criticising her dressing style Taapsee Pannu sits next to Urvashi Rautela

Taapsee Pannu has always known to speak her mind. The actress was on Neha Dhupia's chat show couple of weeks ago and was asked about who does she think need to have a new stylist to that she said Urvashi Rautela.

She also went on to explain that she feels that Urvashi has good figure and she would like to see her in better clothes. Now incidentally two actresses were seen sitting next to one another in recent award ceremony.

As per the eyewitness," Urvashi and Taapsee were sitting far from each other initially. However they were made to sit next to each other as per the arrangement. But from the pictures from the event it is clear that they looked a bit uncomfortable."

Now later if they manage to warm to each other's presence or not that is yet to get clear. In the same show , Taapsee also spoke about Harshvardhan Kapoor and said If she would have been in position of Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor, she wouldn't have got a second chance if her first film would have flopped. But later she cleared her stand and explained it to him as well.