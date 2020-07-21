Awful Journalism: Apurva Asrani slams 'blind item' on Sushant Singh Rajput being bipolar

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani has been raising his voice against blind items written in the media about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Asrani was among the first B-town members who called out popular film critic Rajeev Masand for the libel and slander that ran through his pieces maligning Rajput.
Now, a similar piece calling the actor ‘bipolar’ has been doing rounds in the media and Asrani has hit back citing the report as ‘awful journalism’.
Miss Malini quoted a report from Mid-Day which states that "Bandra police have recorded the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist, and one of them, a senior doctor from a leading hospital, confirmed to the cops that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder."
Without mentioning the reason behind his depression, the doctors asserted that Sushant "wasn't taking the prescribed medicines and hardly visited them more than two to three times."
Apurva shared the article and wrote, “Shame @MissMalini. You put out a loaded headline without any evidence in the piece to back it up. Who is this psychiatrist? Who is the sr cop from Bandra police station?? You are still writing blind articles about a dead man? Awful journalism.”
Earlier, Asrani named a Hindi daily for an article claiming Sushant was bipolar. He stated that the daily hasn’t names its source, adding that there’s a PR drive to influence public perception and to paint Singh as unstable.
He wrote, "On 19th June, TOI & other portals carried a story from #SushantSinghRajput's psychiatrist implying that he was mentally ill & had 'strange thoughts'. That story was removed after psychiatrist Kersi Chavda called it out as bogus & 'filthy journalism'. Now Navbharat Times carries a story claiming #SushantSinghRajput was bipolar. And just like those blind articles, they haven't named the source. Whatever the truth, I see a sustained PR drive to influence public perception & to paint Sushant as unstable.”
Besides that, Asrani, in a detailed blog post titled as ‘Do Words Have the Power To Kill?’ asked questions leading to Rajput’s death. From being ignored by his peers, to even being accused of being a rapist under the MeToo Movement; he wondered if Sushant was bullied throughout.
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.
