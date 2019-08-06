Awards cabinet, movie theatre: Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan share pictures of ‘Unseen Mannat’

Gauri Khan recently featured on the cover of Vogue India’s Casa Vogue edition which was shoot in their family home, Mannat. Gauri shared several pictures of the photoshoot that has been called as Unseen Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the cover of the magazine on his social media account. The post shows Gauri posing on a verandah wearing a sleek black dress.

A couple of other shots from the photoshoot, were also shared online. A monochrome of Gauri posing in a black dress was captioned as, “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes.”

Another picture gives a glimpse of Gauri in a lavish walk-in closet adorned with shoes and perfumes. The post caption reads as “Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.” Some other posts also shows Mannat’s movie theatre, Shah Rukh’s awards cabinet, and a fancy marble washroom. Take a look: