Aurangzeb, Babar trend on Twitter after Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome Taimur's younger brother

Taimur Ali Khan has just turned elder brother as Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospita early on Sunday.

After the news of the baby was announced on social media, several fans shared congratulatory messages for the family.

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter decided to reignite the date over Taimur Ali Khan's name, which had stirred a controversy in 2016.