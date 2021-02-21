Aurangzeb, Babar trend on Twitter after Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome Taimur's younger brother

Taimur Ali Khan has just turned elder brother as Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospita early on Sunday.
After the news of the baby was announced on social media, several fans shared congratulatory messages for the family.
Meanwhile, a section of Twitter decided to reignite the date over Taimur Ali Khan's name, which had stirred a controversy in 2016.
Soon, Aurangzeb and Babar made their way to Twitter's trending tab.
A user wrote, "Kareena Kapoor Khan and SaifAliKhan blessed with baby boy
What will be his name?
Aurangzeb or Khizra Khan?"
"And here comes another one to join the Liberal gang of India.. any guesses for the name? First one was Taimur.. so do we have Aurangzeb now?" wrote another.
Meanwhile, a user had a rather amusing suggestion as he tweeted: "Congratulations @SaifOnline (50)& @KareenaUpdates (100). Is the name going to be #Aurangzeb #babur #humayun #akbar #chengiskhan #hyderAli.
Both of u being 150% #Hindus, instead of draining with #mughal mindset, name him as #Ram in respect for getting our #Ayodhya temple back."
Check out the tweets here:
For the unversed, ever since the time Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their son Taimur, the innocent one had been surrounded with controversies galore over his name as many believed that he was named after the Turkish ruler - the founder of a Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia who had invaded India in 1398.
Recently, during a virtual session of 'We The Women', journalist Barkha Dutt asked Kareena about how she navigated the phase of trolling.
"What happened about his name was just ghastly. It was disgusting and I'll never forget it. It has obviously scarred me deeply as a person, as a mother. What I name my child, what I call him, is completely my discretion and of nobody else's concern," the actress said.
Earlier, in an interview with Neha Dhupia, Bebo had revealed, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."