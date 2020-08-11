Aur Le Panga: Abhishek Bachchan shares quirky artwork defeating coronavirus in Kabaddi style

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a quirky artwork that embraced the actor who recovered from coronavirus. It showcased the actor challenging and defeating coronavirus, in Kabaddi style.

The 'Guru' actor shared the intriguing meme on Twitter that chronicled the actor beating COVID-19. In the artwork, Abhishek Bachchan is seen shouting out loud at coronavirus as he says, "Aur Le Panga."

The poster shows the virus lying down defeated on the ground, as the 'Dhoom' star pats on his thigs and challenges the deadly virus, just like the kabaddi players challenge each other. 'Le Panga' is the catchline of the Kabaddi team owned by the Junior Bachchan.

The 'Drona' actor thanked the artist who created the artwork writing, "Don't know who made this. But thank you very much. Love it!!! #LePanga @JaipurPanthers @ProKabaddi." Along with laughing with teary eyes emoji.