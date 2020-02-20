Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan to play double role in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer

Now, it is being reported that Sara Ali Khan will have double role of sorts and the idea is to showcase the diverse sides of her. It seems like just like Sara, Akshay and Dhanush's characters too will have special traits that is separating them from the rest of the cast. Meanwhile, the makers are designing a special look for Akshay Kumar.

They have a total of 80-90 days of shoot that will commence in March and Akshay will join the crew mid-April after Sara and Dhanush complete Bihar and Madurai schedules. AR Rahman will compose music for the film. Atrangi Re is scheduled for Valentine's Day 2021 release.

This article is originally published by Bollywood Hungama