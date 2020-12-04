Atrangi Re: Makers reveal new glimpse featuring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film titled "Atrangi Re".
The makers unveiled a new glimpse featuring Akshay and Sara.
Sara shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!"
Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown.
Back in Jan, Sara shared a string of pictures where Akshay and Dhanush planting a kiss on the actress's cheeks. In the second image, Akshay and Sara can be seen pulling Dhanush's cheek.
"I can't believe my luck... My next film: 'Atrangi Re'... Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir...In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself,” Sara had written on Instagram.
Written by Himanshu Sharma, "Atrangi Re" is slated to open in 2021.
Meanwhile on work front, Sara is gearing up for her upcoming film “Coolie No 1” alongside Varun Dhawan.
On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has his kitty full with films like “Bell Bottom, “Bachchan Pandey”, “Ram Setu” and “Prithviraj”.
