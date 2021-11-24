e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:04 PM IST

Atrangi Re: Aanand L Rai addresses criticism of vast age gap between Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

Rai said that he wants people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Ahead of the trailer launch of Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar's 'Atrangi Re', filmmaker Aanand L Rai has addressed criticism over the film's casting.

Soon after the film was announced, netizens social media users have criticised the makers due to the age difference between Sara (26), and the two male actors Akshay (54) and Dhanush (38).

In an interview with MidDay, Rai stated that Atrangi means funnily weird. He said that if a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast.

Rai further said that he wants people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter.

Earlier today, the new posters of 'Atrangi Re' was unveiled by the makers on social media. The film's trailer is also slated to release today.

About the posters, the first one features Sara, Akshay and Dhanush. The trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the poster.

The second one features Sara and Dhanush. In the picture, Dhanush and Sara can be seen dressed as bride and groom as they are surrounded by people. As Dhanush flashes an ear-to-ear grin, the bride is all sleepy.

Meanwhile, Rai announced on Tuesday that 'Atrangi Re' is headed for a direct release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The romantic-musical drama, written by Rai's long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma, stars Dhanush and Sara in the lead. Akshay features in a special role.

As per media reports, 'Atrangi Re' was originally scheduled for worldwide release on February 14, 2021 in theatres. The shoot and the release of the movie got delayed due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush's first looks from 'Atrangi Re' out, film to release on Disney+... Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush's first looks from 'Atrangi Re' out, film to release on Disney+...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement