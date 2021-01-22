Atithi Bhooto Bhava: Shoot begins for Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff, Sharmin Segal's upcoming film

Born and brought up in Surat, Pratik predominantly works in Gujarati theatre and cinema. He has been seen in Hindi films such as 'Mitron' and 'Loveyatri'.

The year 2020 turned out to be a gamechanger for Pratik as he received popularity for his performance in Hansal Mehta's drama web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik won plaudits for his portrayal of Harshad Mehta, which made him a household name. The show is the top Indian web series of 2020 according to IMDb.

Asked how he wants to go forward, Pratik told IANS via Twitter: "‘Scam' response has strengthened my belief in going by the gut feel."

"So, I will continue doing that with more zeal and excitement. There are good projects coming my way and I hope to add more memorable character in 2021," he further tweeted in response.

Meanwhile, Sharmin was last seen in 'Malaal'. She has also worked as an assistant director in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Mary Kom'.