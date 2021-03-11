Atif Aslam Birthday Special: From 'Aadat' to 'Tajdar-e-Haram,' top 10 songs by the king of melody

Born on March 12, 1983 in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Atif Aslam turns 37. The melodious singer tried his luck in cricket before venturing into the music industry.

Atif greatly followed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen but his primary hero was all-rounder and current Pakistani PM Imran Khan. Much like his hero, Atif was a pace bowler and was even selected for the under-19 trials.

Atif started his singing career by performing in his college and cafeterias. Along with guitarist Goher Mumtaz, he formed a hugely successful band named 'Jal'.

After leaving 'Jal', Atif released his first album named 'Jal Pari'. All 11 tracks of the album were highly praised. The album fetched Atif numerous awards and established him in the music industry.

Atif started his journey in Bollywood when his hit track 'Woh Lamhe' was included in the Mahesh Bhatt directed 'Zeher'. His another hit track 'Aadat' was recreated in Mohit Suri's 'Kalyug'. Both songs were major hits and fetched Atif immense popularity in India.

Here are the top 10 hits by the talented playback singer.

Dil Diyan Gallan- Tiger Zinda Hai