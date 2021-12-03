Athiya Shetty's boyfriend KL Rahul pens a heartfelt note for Ahan as 'Tadap' releases; actress calls them 'best boys'

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' released theatrically on Friday (December 3).

Hours after his sister Athiya Shetty penned a heartfelt note for him on Instagram with an adorable childhood photo, her beau, cricketer KL Rahul, also extended his best wishes to the actor.

Rahul took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of him and Ahan. In the picture, they can be seen sitting on a beach in a park.

"No more looking back my brother @ahan.shetty. So proud ❤️ only bigger things ahead for you. Tadap out now," he captioned the post.

Moments after he shared the photo, Athiya commented, "best boys,' along with a heart emoticon.

Earlier today, Athiya posted an adorbale photo from their childhood days. In the caption, the 'Mubarakan' actress called Ahan 'humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core'.

"For me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go," she wrote in the caption.

"Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back," Athiya added.

Athiya and Rahul recently attended the screening of 'Tadap' together. It was their first public appearance as a couple and they even posed for the paps.

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' also stars Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama 'RX 100', which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

'Tadap' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Baadshaho'.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:14 PM IST