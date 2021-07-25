Athiya Shetty turns photographer for Anushka Sharma as they hang out together in the UK; see pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently accompanying husband Virat Kohli for his Test series, on Sunday posted a bunch of pictures of herself from the UK.

The happy pictures of Anushka was clicked by actress Athiya Shetty. Yes, you read that right! Athiya and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been making the headlines, and it was just recently when Annushka's caption on her post made fans go gaga.

"10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way," Anushka captioned the post and credited Athiya for clicking the pics.

Meanwhile, in the pictures, Anushka can be seen posing at different locations. She can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and a matching jacket layered over it. She upped her fashion game with ripped jeans and sneakers.

Have a look at the pictures here: