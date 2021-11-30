Athiya Shetty poses with cricketer wives Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, and others for a tea party; pics go viral

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma recently gave her fans a glimpse of a tea party she attended a couple of weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo which also features actress and KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha, Deepak Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj and several others.

The photos were originally shared by Jaya on Instagram.

In the pictures, the girl gang can be seen having a fun time and enjoying tea and food. An assortment of cupcakes, sandwiches and more was seen in the picture.

Anushka shared the post with the caption, "Throwback." Jaya had captioned the pictures, "An evening well spent #teaparty."

The pictures seem to be taken in UAE, where Indian cricketers were playing for team India at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Anushka accompanied Virat on his cricket tournaments across the globe with Vamika. The family was last seen having fun in Dubai before returning to Mumbai.

The actress constantly treated her fans with breathtaking views and other photos from the UAE.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:34 PM IST