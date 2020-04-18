Athiya Shetty makes relationship with KL Rahul Insta-official, wishes happy birthday to 'her person'

As India's star batsman KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday, April 18, his rumoured girlfriend Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty made their relationship Insta-official by wishing the right-handed batsman a sweet happy birthday message.
Taking to Instagram, Shetty uploaded a cute picture with Rahul in which the caption read: "Happy Birthday, My Person."
Earlier, Rahul had shared a photo with Athiya that has left fans with many questions.
The cricketer took to Instagram to share the picture with Athiya Shetty which shows the two of them inside a photo booth. He is holding the phone receiver, while Athiya can be seen laughing in the picture. The caption has Hera Pheri reference, “Hello, devi prasad….?”
The Instagram post got reactions from fans, celebrities including Hardik Pandya who called them cuties, Arjun Kapoor who responded to the caption saying ‘Kabira Speaking’. Athiya’s dad Suniel Shetty too responded with laughing emojis.
On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
