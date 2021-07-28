Athiya Shetty and rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's first pic from UK sends fans into a frenzy

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's first picture with rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul from the UK has surfaced online.

Athiya has regularly been treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself from the UK, however, it was not confirmed if she is with Rahul.

However, a new picture shared by cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife, Pratima Singh, confirmed that they’re in England and are very much together.

This is for the first time that Athiya and KL Rahul's picture from London has come out.

In the photo, the actress can be seen taking a selfie while Rahul has kept his hand on her shoulder. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Pratima wrote, "Raho main unse mulakat ho gayi."

Soon after she posted the picture, KL Rahul dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.