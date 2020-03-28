'At the right, opportune time': Priyanka Chopra on having a child with Nick Jonas

'The Sky is Pink' actress Priyanka Chopra recently featured on Tatler magazine's May cover. The actress also got candid bout how important it is for her to have a family with husband Nick Jonas. In a conversation with the UK based magazine, Priyanka said, "having a family is very important to me and it always has been."

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is at an all time high in her successful career. The actress has several projects in her kitty and hence want to have a child with Nick 'at the right, opportune time'. PeeCee said

"Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

The Desi girl also opened up about how her grandmother used to always tell her parents, "Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook."