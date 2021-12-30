'At my age...': Sushmita Sen spills the beans on her breakup with Rohman Shawl

Putting all speculations to rest, actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen confirmed about her break-up with her beau Rohman Shawl.

Elaborating on her decision to not hide about it and keep things as is in the public eye, Sushmita told Hindustan Times, that closure is important given that she’s a public figure, and it is essential so that both people can move on with their lives.

She said, "At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

Sen further mentioned that when she’s in love she gives her 100 percent, so it should be the same while parting ways as well.

“The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already,” added the 46-year-old.

Last week, Sushmita shared a picture with Shawl on Instagram and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!!"

Earlier this year, speculations about them separating started doing the rounds when Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:21 AM IST