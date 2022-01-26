‘At least some in uniform can be shown as homosexual': Onir lauds 'Badhaai Do' trailer after his script on gay soldier rejected

Days after Onir shared that his script on a gay soldier was rejected by the Defence Ministry, he praised the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, which highlights the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding homosexuality).

In the trailer, Bhumi can be seen essaying the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families.

The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character hints that he is also a homosexual.

Onir shared the trailer and tweeted, “At least Some in Uniform can be shown as homosexual. Looking forward to what looks like a fun film directed by #HarshavardhanKulkarni. Congratulations @RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar for stepping into and celebrating the beautiful Queer. #PRIDE”

National Award-winning filmmaker Onir's script for his next film, inspired by the story of a gay Major, was rejected by the Defence Ministry.

The script was based on the real-life story of Major J Suresh who quit the service - one of the major reasons being that it became untenable for him to remain in the Army given his sexual orientation.

Meanwhile, 'Badhaai Do', which is a sequel to the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho', will be out in theatres on February 11.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

