At 56, Salman Khan flaunts his ripped physique, fans say 'Sultan is back'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his well-maintained body, has shared a picture of him from his workout session, setting major fitness goals for his fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Bigg Boss' host uploaded a picture in which he can be seen working out, flaunting his chiselled back.

In the caption, he wrote, "Getting back!" Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Sultan is back," a social media user wrote.

"Welcome back," another added.

Earlier this week, Khan had been honoured at the Joy Awards 2022, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a picture from the ceremony in which he can be seen receiving the 'Person of the Year' Award.

In the caption, he wrote, "My brother Bu Nasser ... it was lovely meeting with you ..@turkialalshik." Salman's acceptance speech video also flooded the internet, in which he reflects on his journey as an actor.

"You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now, I am 56," he said in reference to the video montage showcased at the award ceremony, featuring his career highlights.

Organised by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Joy Awards 2022 recognises and honours artistic achievements, awarding celebrities across various genres and categories.

At the ceremony, Salman also met actor John Travolta and introduced himself to the 'Pulp Fiction' star, along with praising him for his performance in films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has movies like follow up of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' along with 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.

He recently also showcased his singing and dancing skills in his new song 'Dance With Me'.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:43 AM IST