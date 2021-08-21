At 39, Priyanka Chopra reveals what her face really looks like without makeup; Nick Jonas reacts

Advertisement

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Saturday, shared a photo of her dewy skin sans makeup.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram and posted a no filter bare face look with moisturized skin.

The selfie also attracted a comment from her husband and singer Nick Jonas who posted heart emojis.

Have a look.

Recently, Priyanka was announced as the chairperson of Jio MAMI Film Festival, almost four months after Deepika Padukone stepped down from the position.

The ‘Quantico’ star said she is "proud" to be taking on the role of chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Chopra Jonas said she is looking forward to working alongside powerhouse women in the team and to take the festival "to the next level".

"I've hit the road running... with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time.

"We're all consuming film and entertainment very differently now and in the process, we've expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch. I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world," Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

Separately, on the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show 'Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:16 AM IST