e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

At 25, Navya Naveli Nanda flaunts grey hair as she stuns in a saree - see pics

Granddaughter of the Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys a massive fan following on social media.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Navya Naveli Nanda is a stunner. Being the granddaughter of the Amitabh Bachchan, Navya enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Be it her infectious smile or her wit, fans love everything about her. The starkid recently took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures.

On Saturday morning, Navya shared two photos, wearing a pastel-coloured saree with an embellished border and a matching blouse. She completed the look with a stunning necklace and earrings. She went for a subtle makeup look.

Navya proudly showed off her grey hair. ''🌸🌝 ft. my white hair :)'', she captioned the post.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji in her comments and uncle Abhishek Bachchan sent her a hug via an emoji.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Unilke most of her family members, Navya has said she has no plans of entering the film industry.

She is known for her strong opinionated voice and is unafraid to own it. Navya has her own startup, which stands as a huge advocate for gender equity and women’s health.

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and is currently in India with her family. She often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Here's how Abhishek Bachchan wished his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on her birthday Here's how Abhishek Bachchan wished his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on her birthday
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Advertisement