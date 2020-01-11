At 16, Nysa Devgan carries a travel bag worth over a lakh!

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan is slowly becoming talk of the town with her fashionable outings. The 16 year old hasn’t planned to venture in Bollywood just yet, but is sadly trolled for her skin colours or apparel, every time she steps out in public. However, one can’t deny that she is the daughter of superstar parents and is living a dream.
Earlier this morning Nysa was spotted with Kajol at the Mumbai airport. Clad in a pair of denim shorts and a teal blue sweatshirt, the starkid flaunted her Rapunzel like hair and a luxury travel bag. Nysa accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton keepall 55 bandouliere damier graphite bag worth over a lakh.
Meanwhile Kajol kept is casual in black top, dark blue trousers and a royal blue leather jacket. Seems like the mother-daughter duo are heading for a trip together.
The Devgn’s marked the release of their period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay and Kajol in lead roles. The film is said to be doing well commercially at the box office after minting Rs 16 crore on day one.
Tanhaji is a biographical period action drama in 3D, directed by Om Raut. Set in the 17th century, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a subedar in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.
