AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's epic replies prove he's the king of wit

The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, decided to interact with his fans with the popular #AskSRK session on Twitter. And his savage replies have left the internet ROFL.

Shah Rukh Khan is not just the King of Bollywood but also the King of wit. The superstar is not only a charming personality onscreen but off-screen too. His witty and sarcastic comebacks have always been loved by fans and it is clearly seen on social media platforms. The superstar, every now and then, holds #AskSRK session where he answers fan questions, gives some advice and also has some witty replies to fans, who try to sass him.

Thousands of fans sent Shah Rukh questions, however, only a few were lucky enough to get a reply from the actor. Here are some moments from #AskSRK session that prove he is outrageously funny: