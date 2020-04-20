ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan yet again proves he's not just the king of romance but also sarcasm, wit

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is fondly known as the King of Romance for his iconic on-screen performances over the decades. However, the actor has time and again proved that he's also the King of witt, sarcasm and humour. The superstar's fan were up for a treat on Monday as he announced his popular #AskSRK sessions on Twitter. Announcing it, he wrote, "Ok it’s a good idea. Let’s do #AskSRK but not too long please because I have to go and do....nothing...for a bit before I do some more of it later. Let’s begin...please use the hashtag."
Minutes after Shah Rukh's announcement, fans flooded the micro-blogging app with question for their favorite actor. From his upcoming projects to how he's spending his time amid the coronavirus lockdown, Shah Rukh answered a bunch of questions and once again displayed his inimitable wit. Here’s a compilation of some of the funniest replies that he gave his fans and it is truly going to make your day better!
While the whole country continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, Shahrukh Khan has come forward to give the frontline workers a boost in their fight.
The ace actor has contributed 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra Health Department for the safety of the doctors and healthcare workers.
He along with his wife Gauri also offered their personal office space in Mumbai for quarantine purposes for children, elderly and women.
Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and his group companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.
Inputs from ANI
