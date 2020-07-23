'Ask your husband': Chetan Bhagat mocks Anupama Chopra for asking about writers' acknowledgement

For those unversed, Chetan and Anupama locked horns on the micro blogging site recently, after the writer called out media critics (like her) for ruining careers.

In a series of tweets, Chetan wrote, “Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching.”

“To the media organizations who hire these snob critics - it's an awful business strategy to hire elitists who don't understand India and think they are better than Indians. These brown outside - white inside people will ensure your organization goes bankrupt. Many have already,” he added.

Reacting to Chetan, Chopra stated, “Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!”

Bhagat was quick to respond. He replied, "Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?"