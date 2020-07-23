'Ask your husband': Chetan Bhagat mocks Anupama Chopra for asking about writers' acknowledgement

Earlier this week, renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter and pointed out that music streaming apps had credited songs from ‘Dil Bechara’ to the composer AR Rahman, and singers but had snubbed lyricists. They were only mentioned in the ‘song info’ and ‘credit category’ instead of the main page.
Taking this issue as the peg for a feature, Film Companion penned down a detailed report of several similar incidents wherein not just lyricists, but also writers being snubbed from trailers of content released on OTT platforms.
Film Companion founder and owner Anupama Chopra shared the report on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Why won’t streaming giants acknowledge writers?”
Acclaimed author and writer Chetan Bhagat quote-tweeted the same and said, “Ask your husband.”
For those unversed, Chetan and Anupama locked horns on the micro blogging site recently, after the writer called out media critics (like her) for ruining careers.
In a series of tweets, Chetan wrote, “Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching.”
“To the media organizations who hire these snob critics - it's an awful business strategy to hire elitists who don't understand India and think they are better than Indians. These brown outside - white inside people will ensure your organization goes bankrupt. Many have already,” he added.
Reacting to Chetan, Chopra stated, “Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!”
Bhagat was quick to respond. He replied, "Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?"
For those unversed, Anupama’s husband, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is the producer of the film ‘3 Idiots’ starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
The film courted controversy a few days after its release in 2009. According to reports, Bhagat stated how 70% of the film was based on his novel ‘Five Point Someone’, something that was never acknowledged.
