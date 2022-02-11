Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan's younger brother in THIS film? Here's what we know

'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz has reportedly bagged a pivotal role in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Asim will play the role of Salman's younger brother in the film 'Bhaijaan'. The shooting of the film will apparently start mid-November.

However, till now there has been no confirmation from Asim or Salman Khan on the same.

Asim is currently dating his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. He became a household name after participating in Salman's controversial reality show. He took the second spot in the show, while late actor Sidharth Shukla won the trophy.

Asim's brother Umar Riaz was also seen in the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

The actor-model has featured in several music videos including Neha Kakkar's 'Kalla Sona Nai' and Arman Malik's 'Veham'. He was also a part of Varun Dhawan's film 'Main Tera Hero'.

On the other hand, Salman Khan recently announced that his upcoming film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will release on Eid 2023. The film is said to be a family comedy revolving around Salman, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:27 PM IST