Asim Riaz drops debut rap song 'Back to Start' on Eid, Varun Dhawan reacts

Bigg Boss 13 star and model Asim Riaz dropped his debut track as a rapper on the occasion of Eid on Friday. Titled Back to start, Asim has written his debut song besides singing it.
Asim says he had the number with him since 2015 and wanted to polish it before putting it out for listeners.
"We take a look around us and we see that everything is changing and so much of the good change is being embraced. I had 'Back to start' with me since 2015 and I wanted to polish it till I was ready to put it out there for the listeners," he said.
He shared an update of the song on his official Instagram account earlier today.
Soon after he posted the update, actor Varun Dhawan took to the comment section to laud him for the song. "Tune. You're achieving everything you set out to do," he wrote.
Asim and Varun worked together in the film Main Tera Hero.
Meanwhile, Asim said, "My wish for everybody this Eid is to have the strength to embrace changes and hustle their way forward."
The rap number depicts his days of struggle, right from the start of his career, and is released under Sony Music India.
