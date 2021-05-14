Asim Riaz drops debut rap song 'Back to Start' on Eid, Varun Dhawan reacts

Bigg Boss 13 star and model Asim Riaz dropped his debut track as a rapper on the occasion of Eid on Friday. Titled Back to start, Asim has written his debut song besides singing it.

Asim says he had the number with him since 2015 and wanted to polish it before putting it out for listeners.

"We take a look around us and we see that everything is changing and so much of the good change is being embraced. I had 'Back to start' with me since 2015 and I wanted to polish it till I was ready to put it out there for the listeners," he said.