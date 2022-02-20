'Ashwiny ma’am used to care for me like her very own son', says 'Panga' actor Yagya Bhasin

Child artist Yagya Bhasin, best known for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein, will next be seen in the film Bishwa alongside Sharib Hashmi. He essays the role of a visually impaired kid in it. He will also feature in Bal Naren with Bidita Bag and Rajniesh Duggall. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Yagya speaks of how he balances his passion for acting and studies, sacrifices made by parents to fulfil his dreams, perception about the entertainment industry, and more.

Yagya was only seven when he was drawn towards acting. He requested his parents to shift to Mumbai to pursue his passion. “I used to watch a lot of films and imagine myself on screen. One day, I told my father I want to be an actor. He asked me what can be done, and I said we need to shift to Mumbai. My parents discussed it, left their respective professions, and shifted to the Maximum City for me. It was a struggle. It took us three months just to find a place to live,” he shares.

Yagya, now 12, recalls that he had heard too many rumours about the film industry, but as soon as he got onboard multiple projects,he realised they were false. “There are too many rumours such as big celebrities not being nice to people, or a lot of crimes happening. We used to think that if I worked with a senior actor, how would they talk to me, etc. But when I did work, they were very nice, and those rumours turned out to be a total lie,” he says.

Yagya would leave an hour early from school to go around the city giving auditions. He admits that being a child artist makes it tough for him to keep up with his academics. However, he has learned to find a balance between the two. “It’s pretty tough because you’re engaged somewhere else, and a phone comes from your school that your exams are in a week (laughs). But my school is very supportive in this regard. Even before the pandemic and online classes, my teacher used to send me notes through WhatsApp. I would study them during the shoot. My dad teaches me, using the notes sent,” he explains.

Yagya garnered fame by essaying the role of Kangana Ranaut’s son in the 2020 film Panga. “It was great and fabulous. Both (Kangana and Ashwiny) were very kind, helpful, caring, and supportive. They used to guide me throughout the scenes. Ashwiny ma’am used to care for me like her very own son,” he gushes.

Despite making it big, Yagya is very shy as an individual. “You can expect this to happen when someone is an introvert, and he has just got famous. But I don’t like being called a celebrity. I feel very shy in front of people. When I’m in school, I prefer being referred to as a normal student and not being treated like a VIP,” he concludes.

