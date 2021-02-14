Ashutosh Gowariker Birthday Special: From 'Jodhaa Akbar' to 'Lagaan', best films by the iconic filmmaker

Ashutosh Gowariker was born on 15th February 1964 to Ashok and Kishori Gowariker in Kohlapur, Maharashtra. Gowariker has gained success in Bollywood as director, writer, producer and actor.

Gowariker is known for carving out critically acclaimed period films. Hi vision and method of recreation of the past has been loved and appreciated by audiences and critics.

He has acted in several soap operas. He appeared on the famous crime thriller, CID from 1998-99. Ashutosh also acted in Circus, alongside King Khan and appeared in several other prominent TV shows in the mid 80s and throughout the 90s.

Ashutosh Gowariker's focus has always been on quality and not quantity. He shoots his films over an extended period of time with a lot of attention to minute details.

Here are the best films by Ashutosh Gowariker-

Swades