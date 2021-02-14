Ashutosh Gowariker Birthday Special: From 'Jodhaa Akbar' to 'Lagaan', best films by the iconic filmmaker

Ashutosh Gowariker was born on 15th February 1964 to Ashok and Kishori Gowariker in Kohlapur, Maharashtra. Gowariker has gained success in Bollywood as director, writer, producer and actor.
Gowariker is known for carving out critically acclaimed period films. Hi vision and method of recreation of the past has been loved and appreciated by audiences and critics.
He has acted in several soap operas. He appeared on the famous crime thriller, CID from 1998-99. Ashutosh also acted in Circus, alongside King Khan and appeared in several other prominent TV shows in the mid 80s and throughout the 90s.
Ashutosh Gowariker's focus has always been on quality and not quantity. He shoots his films over an extended period of time with a lot of attention to minute details.
Here are the best films by Ashutosh Gowariker-
Swades
This 2004 release has gained a cult status. Shahrukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava delivered an iconic performance. Ashutosh Gowariker's direction and script was nothing short of brilliant. The film was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Film.
Jodhaa Akbar
This epic historical romance was written, directed and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker. The ambitious project was beautifully executed with utter perfection by the great filmmaker. The film won several International Film Awards and also took home the Filmfare Award for Best Film.
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
Based on 'Do And Die' The Chittagong Uprising by Manini Chatterjee, 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey' was very well received by critics. However, the film did not do well at the box office but Gowariker's direction was again appreciated.
Lagaan
The most incredible flick of Gowariker's career, Lagaan was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Cast, direction, dialogues, music, performances, everything in the film is nothing short of world class. The classic flick was not only loved by the critics but also became one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year.
Mohenjo Daro
Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Gowariker together delivered a classic hit like Jodhaa Akbar. They tried replicating the same magic with 'Mohenjo Daro'. The film traces back to 2016 BC and Gowariker tried his best to get every detail about the Indus Valley Civilization right. The film opened to mixed reviews and was moderately successfully at the box-office.