Asha Bhosle celebrates 86th birthday in Dubai, receives special wish from Canadian PM

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrated turning 86 in Dubai with close friends and family.

A lot of pictures from her September 8 bash have surfaced online, in which the legendary singer is seen cutting a cake, donning pink and blue sari.

"Celebrated my Birthday at my restaurant in Dubai!! Surrounded by my lovely staff, guests who came to see me and my wonderful family!! Couldn't have brought my birthday in any better. Thank you so much for everyone who came to see me, it means a lot and thank you to everyone who organized this," Bhosle wrote on social media.

