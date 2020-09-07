Asha Bhosle Birthday Special: From 'Chura Liya' to 'Rang De', iconic songs of the legendary singer

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating his 87th birthday on Tuesday, September 8. The legendary singer, who started her career in the 1940s, is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. She has given her fans numerous hit songs including "Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko", "Aao huzoor tumko", "Deewana hua baadal", "Raat akeli hai", "Kajra mohabbat wala", "Dum maro dum" and "Zara sa jhoom loon main" among others.

From Zeenat Aman to Urmila Matondkar, from Rekha to Vidya Balan — Bhosle has lent her voice for actresses of different generations over six decades and has managed to stay relevant by adapting to new styles and singing techniques. On her 87th birthday, let's celebrate by listening to the legend's melodious songs: