As Taapsee Pannu stands by Anurag Kashyap, Twitter calls her 'hypocrite' for old tweet on #MeToo

More than the names it’s the description of the way things happened is what is disturbing me the most. Makes me have this terrible feeling that we have discovered only the tip of this iceberg. #MetooOn Sunday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who was accused of sexual assault by actor Payal Ghosh.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Thappad actor called her friend, Kashyap the biggest feminist.

She said, "For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)"

As she showed support to her friend, she did not see a tweet from the on #MeToo movement hitting back at her.

Earlier, in 2018, the actress active spoke about the #MeToo movement. "I don’t think this #Metoo can reach any productive conclusion until we stop celebrating the accused and guilty to begin with. And embarrassment becomes even more when women themselves don’t stand by this movement and rather go against it. It could’ve been you! #NotDone," she said.

In another tweet she had said, "More than the names it’s the description of the way things happened is what is disturbing me the most. Makes me have this terrible feeling that we have discovered only the tip of this iceberg. #Metoo."