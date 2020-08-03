As Sushant's family shares WhatsApp chats, Bandra Police says no written complaint on Feb 25

Now, the Mumbai Police has claimed in a a press note that "no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date".

They cited Singh's video to make the statement.

"However, one OP Singh, IPS, the brother-in-law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter," Shahaji Umap, the DCP Operations said.

The press note adds that the DC in question had asked Singh to put forth a written complaint as this was "mandatory for any enquiry or action".

"However. Mr Singh wanted this to be resolved informally. to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible," the note adds.