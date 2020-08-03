As Sushant's family shares WhatsApp chats, Bandra Police says no written complaint on Feb 25

Hours after Sushant Singh Rajput's father was seen on a self-made video explaining that he had informed the Bandra Police that the late actor's life was in danger, officials have denied this.
""On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my February 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," KK Singh can be seen saying in the video.
Now, the Mumbai Police has claimed in a a press note that "no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date".
They cited Singh's video to make the statement.
"However, one OP Singh, IPS, the brother-in-law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter," Shahaji Umap, the DCP Operations said.
The press note adds that the DC in question had asked Singh to put forth a written complaint as this was "mandatory for any enquiry or action".
"However. Mr Singh wanted this to be resolved informally. to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible," the note adds.
According to an India Today report, his family had released screenshots of the WhatsApp chat that had been sent to the Mumbai police informing them that Sushant's life was in danger. Reportedly, the chats also claim that Rhea had taken him to a resort near the Mumbai airport for three months.
Earlier too, the family's lawyer, had shared details about the same in an interview.
The Mumbai CP also claims that Sushant researched 'painless death' on the internet.
