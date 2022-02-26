As Prabhas turns palmist in 'Radhe Shyam', makers install free astrology booths in cinema halls

‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in talks for a long time for its amazing music and intriguing posters. The makers have been trying every trick in the trade to keep the audience hooked to the film.

In yet another promotional move, astrology booths have been installed outside cinema halls and theatres, relating to the role of Prabhas in the film.

Every booth is equipped with an astrologer who will read the palms of people free of cost. The booths have already been attracting massive crowds across the theatres.

In 'Radhe Shyam', Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palmist.

'Radhe Shyam' will see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde sharing screen space for the very first time and their sizzling chemistry has already become the talk of the town. The makers have already shared a glimpse of what is in store for the audience with the film's trailer.

Moreover, several songs of the film have also been released, increasing the anticipation of the masses.

The makers have also brought megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board as the narrator of the film.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, 'Radhe Shyam' is a multi-lingual love story set in Europe in the 1970s. The film is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:18 PM IST