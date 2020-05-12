As PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore package, Anurag Kashyap says 'Bas paise nahi hai'

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," said PM Narendra Modi in his speech.

The relief package will help those who had been affected by the virus outbreak. It will grant care and support to all those who require help at this time. Modi also said that the package covers all aspects -- land, labour, liquidity and laws -- and would support all small businesses and MSMEs. This is for the farmers and workers and other such people who, has been working day and night, irrespective of the situation to help the people of India.