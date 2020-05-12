As PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore package, Anurag Kashyap says 'Bas paise nahi hai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday at 8 p.m. In his fourth special address to the nation, in the last two months, PM Modi announced a special economic package, which is aimed at making country self-reliant.
Quoting the Prime Minister, his official Twitter handle tweeted: "Today we have the resources. We have the power. We have the best talent in the world. We will make Best Products. Will improve your quality. Will make the supply chain more modern. We can do this and we will definitely do this: PM @narendramodi #AatmanirbharBharat"
Replying to the tweet, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, "बस पैसे नहीं हैं .. खर्च हो गए .. "
"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," said PM Narendra Modi in his speech.
The relief package will help those who had been affected by the virus outbreak. It will grant care and support to all those who require help at this time. Modi also said that the package covers all aspects -- land, labour, liquidity and laws -- and would support all small businesses and MSMEs. This is for the farmers and workers and other such people who, has been working day and night, irrespective of the situation to help the people of India.
