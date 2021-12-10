As per IIHB's Power Couple Survey, DeepVeer, Virushka are still janta’s favourite jodis, newlyweds KatVic and Ambanis also on list

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (KatVic) clocked in at a respectable No. 9 in the annual Power Couples survey released by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) in Mumbai on Thursday. The Ambanis of Reliance, Mukesh and Nita, topped the rankings with an impressive 94% score followed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (DeepVeer) who scored 86% taking second place, while Indian captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma (popularly together called Virushka) got a 79% score for third place.

The survey covered a sample size of 1,362 respondents (Males= 761 and Females= 601) spread nationally, in the age group 25-40 years.

The last IIHB survey on Power Couples was released by IIHB in 2019. Last year no survey was done because of the pandemic. “The last time around we did not include any corporates or business couples in our list. But the research team at IIHB felt that the rankings should include Power Couples from all walks of life; hence business couples were added this time around to the list, and they seem to have done very well in the rankings”, says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor, IIHB. Last year, DeepVeer and Virushka were neck and neck in the rankings.

The rankings in the 2021 survey stood as follows:

The Ambani power-couple led the field on multiple attributes: Dynamic, innovative, successful, prestigious, unique, progressive and traditional. DeepVeer were best on fun, distinctive, charming, different, and MFEO (Made For Each Other).

Virushka top-scored on high quality, authentic, outdoorsy and best brand. Ranbir and Alia were seen to be tops on Stylish. Saif and Kareena followed. The Most Respected power couple were the Murthys of Infosys: Narayan and Sudha. The senior Bachchans came a close second. The senior Bachchans and the Murthys swapped first and second place on Most Respected.

Akshay and Twinkle were seen to be Straightforward and Dependable. MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen to be Like Us, hence viewed with much empathy.

“The inclusion of couples beyond films/entertainment and sports has made the Power Couples list more comprehensive and more representative,” says Dr. Goyal. “We also included a large list of celebrities from the South too – Dhanush and Aishwarya, Jyothika-Suriya, Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu: Sneha-Prasanna, Bhavna-Naveen, Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Ajith and Shalini, Khushboo and Sundar C, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, Suhasini and Maniratnam, Vijay and Sangeetha – but in an all-India sample none of them made the Top 20, though in the South most of them beat the national celebrity couples”.

The overall list this year had included some artistes of national repute – Paresh Maity & Jayshree Burman, Subodh Gupta & Bharti Kher, Paramjit Singh & Arpita Singh, Atul Dodiya & Anju Dodiya; political and media couples Prakash & Brinda Karat, Prannoy & Radhika Roy, Ronnie & Zarina Screwvala and Rajiv Shukla & Anuradha Prasad. Other famous power couples that were included in the survey were: Falguni and Sanjay Nayar, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Bhushan and Divya Kumar, Sajjan and Sangeeta Jindal, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Lakshmi and Usha Mittal, Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan and Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

The phrase Power Couple may seem very familiar and common place today but it was used for the first time less than two decades ago to describe English football captain and his singer wife Posh Spice, Victoria by the British tabloids.

