As NCB raids residence and office of Imtiyaz Khatri in Mumbai's Bandra - Here's all you need to know about the film producer

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting a raid at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai, official said.

Here's all you need to know about the film producer

Imtiaz Khatri is a son of a Mumbai-based builder.

Khatri allegedly has connections with many Bollywood personalities and he has also been previously accused of supplying drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer.

When Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi was questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team, Modi's lawyer has made some shocking revelations about the involvement of a renowned Mumbai-based builder's son, who allegedly supplied drugs to Rajput.

Shruti Modi's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi while speaking to Times Now, said that Imtiaz Khatri supplies drugs to Bollywood personalities and also has a lot of influence in the ministries. He said that Khatri belongs to a politically connected ‘controversial’ family, who was involved in the Maharashtra irrigation scam. The lawyer also alleged that the supply takes place with the knowledge of the police and it is a 'very common thing in the film industry'.

Talking about Imtiaz Khatri, Rastogi claimed, "All these drugs are supplied by the topmost person in the trade - Imtiaz Khatri. He is a big person and has influence not just in Bollywood but also in the ministries. He is really close with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)." "So, Imtiaz Khatri has long been in the trade of drugs in the film industry. I meet so many people who work in Bollywood and take drugs on a regular basis," he added.