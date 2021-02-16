As Kareena Kapoor Khan crosses due date, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba's latest Instagram post leaves netizens baffled

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan, was expected to deliver on 15 February.
While fans have been eagerly waiting for the actors to share the news of their baby's arrival, Khan's sister Saba Pataudi's latest Instagram post has left netizens scratching their heads.
On Monday, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi shared an unseen throwback picture of her brother Saif with his son Ibrahim and wrote, "Heres a little HINT.... My champs. Easy peasy Now!! Answers awaited."
The post and the caption left netizens speculating if Kareena Kapoor Khan has already welcomed a baby and if it's a boy.
A user commented, "Is it a boy again?"
Another asked, "Kareena gave birth to a baby boy?"
"New baby boy?" read a comment.
However, much to their disappointment, Saba's post isn't a hint at Bebo's delivery.
The hint Saba shared was apparently about her previous post on the photo-sharing app. She had posted a throwback of her nephew Ibrahim and asked netizens to guess 'who is he?'
Check out the post here:
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan's announced the news of their second child last year, in August.
Kareena's Randhir recently told a leading daily that Kareena’s due date is a day after Valentine’s Day. This is similar to an earlier statement given by the actress’s husband Saif Ali Khan.
Dr Feroze Soonawala, a renowned gynaecologist in Mumbai, will deliver Kareena's second child at Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.