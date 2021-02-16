As Kareena Kapoor Khan crosses due date, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba's latest Instagram post leaves netizens baffled

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan, was expected to deliver on 15 February.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for the actors to share the news of their baby's arrival, Khan's sister Saba Pataudi's latest Instagram post has left netizens scratching their heads.

On Monday, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi shared an unseen throwback picture of her brother Saif with his son Ibrahim and wrote, "Heres a little HINT.... My champs. Easy peasy Now!! Answers awaited."