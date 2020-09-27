'As if they haven't done anything': Sushant's friend says Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor 'passing the buck on to' late actor

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. In their statement, the actor's reportedly denied consuming drugs. Reacting to the same, Rajput's friend Yuvraj Singh has said that Sara and Shraddha are ' passing the buck' on to Sushant and called it a joke.

In an interview with Times Now, Yuvraj said, "Obviously they are accusing him of so much drug consumption, as if they haven't done anything. They are passing the buck on to him. It is a joke really."

"Because it is a case. They know that if they say they were involved in drugs or peddling or trafficking, these are serious sections of NDPS Act," he added.