'As if they haven't done anything': Sushant's friend says Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor 'passing the buck on to' late actor

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. In their statement, the actor's reportedly denied consuming drugs. Reacting to the same, Rajput's friend Yuvraj Singh has said that Sara and Shraddha are ' passing the buck' on to Sushant and called it a joke.
In an interview with Times Now, Yuvraj said, "Obviously they are accusing him of so much drug consumption, as if they haven't done anything. They are passing the buck on to him. It is a joke really."
"Because it is a case. They know that if they say they were involved in drugs or peddling or trafficking, these are serious sections of NDPS Act," he added.
According to a report, 'Kedarnath' actress Sara Ali Khan, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, denied doing drugs and said, "I never did drugs. Sushant Singh Rajput habitually did drugs."
Meanwhile, Sushant's 'Chhichhore' co-star Shraddha Kapoor reportedly told the NCB that she had attended a party at his Pawana farmhouse. Shraddha also also said that she had seen the late actor consume drugs in his vanity van.
Besides Shraddha and Sara, thee NCB also questioned Deepika Padukone, her former manager Karishma Prakash, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta on Saturday in connection with the drugs case.
"The phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act," an NCB source said.
