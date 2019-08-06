As if it is a choice: Deepika Padukone on Salman Khan's 'don't have the luxury to be depressed' comment

Deepika Padukone is one of the Bollywood A-listers who had an open conversation about mental health and depression. The actress even started her own initiative to spread awareness and help tackle mental health. However Salman Khan’s comment on depression didn’t sit well with the actress.

Salman Khan earlier in an interview has said, ‘he cannot afford the luxury to be depressed’, to which Deepika responded during an interview with Vogue, she said "People confuse it (battling depression) with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he 'didn't have the luxury to be depressed.' As if... depression is a choice!" In February 2018, during the TiE Global Summit, Salman Khan had said, "I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me."

Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with depression back in 2015 and since has talked about it on several occasions. At an event she said, "Depression is sometimes perceived as a luxury. People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth," reported Pinkvilla.