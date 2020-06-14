As friends and family mourn Sushant Singh Rajput, teachers remember math whiz

Patna: Road number 6 bungalow at Rajiv Nagar in western Patna of KK Singh, a retired officer in Bihar industries department suddenly became crowded on Sunday noon as the news of suicide by his only son Sushant Singh Rajput flashed on TV channels. Sushant had spent his childhood in Rajiv Nagar and his school friends were emotional post his demise.
His relatives said the body will be brought to Patna after post mortem in Mumbai. His eldest sister has rushed to Mumbai from Chandigarh. She is married to OP Singh, a native of Barh in Patna district. He is an ADGP rank officer in Haryana cadre.
Sushant's teachers at St Karen's High school on Gola Road near Rajiv Nagar also reached his house. They recalled he had passed his SSC examination in 1996 and was the best in mathematics. He secured AIR 7 in DCE (Delhi College of Engineering; now DTU - Delhi Technological University) engineering entrance exam back in 2003.
Lovely Anand, a former MP and relative of Sushant was the first to arrive at Rajiv Nagar residence of the film star. She demanded an inquiry into the alleged suicide and claimed it was mysterious as his manager too had committed suicide last week.
His friends recalled Sushant used to talk to them over the phone. One of his cousins said his father talked to him daily and a couple of days back, Sushant had assured his father he would take him to Mumbai after the lockdown. His mother had died a few years back.
Rampukar, one of his school friends said, Sushant was very friendly. Suman Sahai, one of his neighbours said he had come to Rajiv Nagar on May 11 last year and visited the Adi Mahadev temple in the colony. He had donated heavily for the temple improvement. The actor had gone to his Maldiha village in Rupauli block of Purnia district in December last year and performed Puja in the family temple.
Caretaker of the residence claimed Sushant used to tell his father about his illness. He was under depression. However, his uncle, Rakesh Singh said he was a very bold boy and could not have committed suicide.
KK Singh's friends in the colony claimed Sushant's father used to have a morning walk with them up to road number 9 of Rajiv Nagar and he never talked about Sushant's depression.
As the crowd of Sushant's fans and friends of his father led to a traffic problem in the colony, his house was locked for outsiders and his father had bouts of unconsciousness. His family members were seen consoling him.
Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, condoled the death of Sushant. In a statement, he said Bihar lost a talented actor at a very young age.
