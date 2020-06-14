As friends and family mourn Sushant Singh Rajput, teachers remember math whiz

Patna: Road number 6 bungalow at Rajiv Nagar in western Patna of KK Singh, a retired officer in Bihar industries department suddenly became crowded on Sunday noon as the news of suicide by his only son Sushant Singh Rajput flashed on TV channels. Sushant had spent his childhood in Rajiv Nagar and his school friends were emotional post his demise.

His relatives said the body will be brought to Patna after post mortem in Mumbai. His eldest sister has rushed to Mumbai from Chandigarh. She is married to OP Singh, a native of Barh in Patna district. He is an ADGP rank officer in Haryana cadre.

Sushant's teachers at St Karen's High school on Gola Road near Rajiv Nagar also reached his house. They recalled he had passed his SSC examination in 1996 and was the best in mathematics. He secured AIR 7 in DCE (Delhi College of Engineering; now DTU - Delhi Technological University) engineering entrance exam back in 2003.