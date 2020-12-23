As Farhan Akhtar celebrates 9 years of 'Don 2', Shah Rukh Khan fans demand 'Don 3'

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday celebrated the ninth anniversary of his directorial Don 2. Fans of the franchise joined in the celebration and demanded Don 3.
The action-thriller starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Om Puri and Lara Dutta.
Farhan posted a video comprising scenes from Don 2, and wrote on Instagram: "9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here's celebrating #9YearsOfDon2."
He also shared a post on the film on Twitter, and soon the comments section got flooded with fans asking for a third part of the franchise.
"Please please please Announce Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Announce Announcement Announcement Announcement Announcement Announcement," wrote one fan.
Another simply tweeted: "We Want Don 3."
Another wrote: "Great movie, love how the second half of it just turned into an edge of your seat action movie. I still have hope that one day we get Don 3."
Here are a few tweets
Farhan had also helmed the first part, which had released in 2006. It was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The original starred Amitabh Bachchan, who played the titular role. The film focussed on a mafia don's lookalike who is roped in on a secret mission to infiltrate the underworld.
(With IANS inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)