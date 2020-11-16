As Aaradhya turns 9, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shares nine pictures from her growing years

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the ninth birthday of his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a special collage constituting of nine pictures of the birthday girl.
The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya's growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.
"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," the 'Coolie' actor wrote in the caption of the picture.
Back in July, the entire Bachchan clan sans Jaya tested positive for COVID-19. After Ash and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, Big B expressed joy and tweeted, Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (could not hold back my tears at the news that my little grand-daughter and daughter-in-law have been discharged from hospital. O lord, thy mercy is infinite)."
During the initial days of the pandemic, Aaradhya paid an artistic tribute to frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared her daughter's colourful the features doctors, nurses, sweepers to teachers and the police.
Aaradhya is born to the superstar's actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, and former Miss World and actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
