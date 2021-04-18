'As a Hindu I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn't have taken place': Sonu Nigam

Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer feels, the religious gathering shouldn't have been permitted to happen amid the pandemic.

With reports of a huge number of Covid positive cases from Kumbh Mela area in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to observe the event "symbolic" to strengthen fight against the deadly virus. Sonu Nigam posted a video on Instagram on Sunday reacting to the same.

In his Instagram video, Sonu Nigam said in Hindi: "I can't comment about anything else, I'm born a Hindu and as a Hindu, I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn't have taken place in the first place. Thank God good sense prevailed on everyone and it has been made symbolic. I understand it is a matter of faith but considering the present situation of the world, nothing can be more important than the lives of people."