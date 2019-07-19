Aryan Khan’s rumored Blogger girlfriend has Gauri Khan’s approval

After Suhana took to the limelight with her Vogue debut and Instagram fan following, Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan Khan is glistening in the spot light. He recently dubbed for The Lion King’s character Simba for the live action of the film that released last week.

However this time the star kid is making headlines for his love life. Aryan Khan is rumoured to be dating a blogger as per reports in Mumbai Mirror. He is currently studying in London and is dating while there. They have been seen together for months now, and the tabloid now reported that mom Gauri has met the alleged girlfriend and approves of their relationship. The report also mentions Gauri referring to her as a sweet girl.

The star kid is currently vacationing with family in SRK, Gauri, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

The Lion King was Aryan’s first project solo and with his father, talking about dubbing with with his son SRK told IANS, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do."

The superstar also added, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."