Aryan Khan posing with his ‘lady in RED’ takes over the internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines for his relationship. The star kid known to be dating a London based blogger, made his debut in the industry as a voice artist for the Hindi dub of The Lion King.

While there has been no confirmation about the dating rumours, he was recently seen with a mystery girl cosying up at a party. Aryan in the picture can be seen dressed in all black while the girl can be seen in red. However the picture is older than two years and has resurfaced now. Which means the mystery girl isn’t the one rumours have spiked about.