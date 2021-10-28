Aryan Khan gets bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta and other B-Town celebs react

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in Mumbai cruise drugs case on Thursday.

Several Bollywood celebs, including R Madhavan, are relieved to learn that Aryan Khan has been granted bail.

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan wrote, "Thank God. As a father I am So relieved.. … May all good and positive things happen." He reshared this on his Instagram story and tagged Shah Rukh.

Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Swara Bhasker also took to Twitter and reacted to the development.

"When time delivers justice, one doesn't need witnesses," Sonu Sood tweeted in Hindi, minutes after Aryan was granted bail.

On the other hand, Swara Bhasker shared a tweet about Aryan's bail and wrote, "FINALLY !"

'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta took a dig at NCB as he posted, "I want to have a blast tonight!"

Mika Singh also shared his feelings as he tweeted, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk 'Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi'. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family."

The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan was arrested in a drug-related case and has been under judicial custody since earlier this month.

Aryan Khan will, however, not be walking out of the jail today due to pending paper work and procedures.

The legal team of Aryan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

It was on October 3 that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha following a raid on a rave party on board Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship in Mumbai.

The raid was conducted on October 2. Since then, Aryan had been in NCB custody.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:44 PM IST