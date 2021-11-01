Aryan Khan changes his Instagram profile picture after being released from jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had an emotional reunion with his family on Saturday as he returned home from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after spending 22 days there following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.

Aryan, who boasts around 1.9 million followers on Instagram had kept his profile picture from his time in Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes, France. The picture showed him holding a snowball, and wearing an orange jacket. The post on his feed was captioned as, “Narcos.” For those unversed, Narcos is the name of an American drama series based on the drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

However, post his bail, the star kid has changed his picture to nothing but a white background. However, his account still remains public.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar walked out of the prison on Saturday. It was the homecoming of their "prince" Aryan Khan and fans of Shah Rukh Khan made sure to make it special as they thronged in larger numbers outside the actor's bungalow, celebrating with music, dance and firecrackers.

As Shah Rukh's convoy arrived at Mannat, hundreds of fans of the actor gathered to catch a glimpse of the Khan family. The supporters ran alongside the car, shouting, "We love Shah Rukh, we love Aryan" and started dancing to the beats of drums.

Police barricaded the area outside Mannat to control the crowd and the media contingent present.

"Welcome home Aryan Khan. Stay strong prince Aryan. Everything will be alright soon," read a banner by a group of fans who arrived outside Mannat early in the morning.

Fans across all ages, children, college students and even elderly couples, showed up to celebrate Aryan's return to his home. The lane to Mannat's entrance was jam-packed with crowds. Police and Shah Rukh's private security had to clear the area for the car to move smoothly.

Even after Aryan's convoy went inside the bungalow, many fans waited in the hope that Shah Rukh might wave to the eager supporters, as he does annually on his birthday.

On Friday evening, Mannat was decked up with lights, signalling the celebrations for his release, Shah Rukh's birthday on November 2, Diwali on November 4 and then Aryan's birthday on November 13.

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:49 AM IST